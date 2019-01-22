MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka can set up a rematch of their chaotic U.S. Open final by winning quarterfinal matches at the Australian Open.
The No. 4-seeded Osaka faces No. 6 Elina Svitolina in the first quarterfinal in Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.
That will be followed by Williams’ matchup against No. 7 Karolina Pliskova.
Osaka beat Williams for the championship in New York last September in a match filled with all sorts of drama involving the American star and the chair umpire.
In Wednesday’s men’s quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic faces No. 28 Lucas Pouille during the day, while 14-time major champion Novak Djokovic takes on 2014 U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori at night.
