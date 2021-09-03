OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson agreed to a six-year, $29.85 million contract Friday.

The 23-year-old Batherson had 17 goals and 17 assists in 56 games last season. He has 23 goals and 30 assists in 99 career games with Ottawa over three seasons.

“Drake represents an integral component of our future at forward,” Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “He possesses a strong ability to play at both ends of the ice, is a key power-play contributor and someone we expect to be a prominent player for us for several years to come.”