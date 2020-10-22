OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Connor Brown, signing the forward to a three-year, $10.8 million contract.

The Senators and Brown were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing Thursday.

Brown had 16 goals and 27 assists in 71 games for the Senators last season.

“I believe in what we’re doing in Ottawa,” Brown said on a video conference call. “I think there’s nice pieces, I think I’m a good fit there. I’m glad we got something sorted out.”

The 26-year-old from Toronto was selected by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 156th overall, in 2012. He was acquired by Ottawa in a July 1, 2019. Brown has 59 goals and 83 assists in 324 career games.