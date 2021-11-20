BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trae Self ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Stephen F. Austin steamrolled Lamar 42-6 in the regular season finale Saturday.

The Lumberjacks, who hope for an at-large berth into the playoffs, came into the game ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches Poll and won their fifth straight game.

Self squeezed over from the 1 twice in the first quarter to put SFA up 14-0. After Bailey Giffen got the Cardinals on the board with a 32-yard field goal, Self threw a nine-yard strike to Jeremiah Miller and a 7-yard strike to Lawton Rikel.

Giffen connected on a 53-yard field goal with :21 left in the first half to make it 28-6 at intermission, but Self scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a five-yard run less than two minutes into the second half.

Self was 15 of 23 for 262 yards and was picked off once for SFA (8-3, 4-2 ASUN-WAC).

Lamar (1-9, 0-6) used three quarterbacks who were a collective 8 of 21 for 117 yards. The Cardinals used 12 running backs in the game and gained 83 yards on 44 carries.

