ELON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Seibring scored 21 points, Steven Santa Ana had 16 points and nine rebounds and Elon beat James Madison 68-65 on Sunday.
Santa Ana missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 18 seconds left. Matt Lewis missed a long 3-pointer at the other end, but Stuckey Mosley grabbed the offensive rebound. After a timeout, James Madison was called for an over-and-back violation with four seconds left. Santa Ana again was off the mark on a free throw and JMU’s half-court heave didn’t hit the rim at the buzzer.
Kris Wooten made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Elon (5-10, 1-1 Colonial Athletics Association).
Elon led by as many as 17 points with 9:11 remaining and had its last double-digit lead at 5:22 as JMU went on a 13-3 run to pull to 64-62.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the WSU Cougars win over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl
- Running Huskies' scout team, 5-star QB transfer Jacob Eason 'definitely made us better,' UW defense says
- In court documents, Mariners allege that Lorena Martin was dishonest and misrepresented herself
- Seahawk Elijah Nkansah goes from practice squad to Mr. Perfect in 24 hours
- Keys to the Game: What the Seahawks have to do against the Cardinals to earn their 10th win
Dwight Wilson made 11 of 12 shots and had 22 points and 10 rebounds for James Madison (7-8, 0-2). Lewis added 16 points.