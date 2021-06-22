Real estate developer and financier Ted Segal has become the majority owner of both Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo and the Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Segal also acquired the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium.

Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill and James Harden will remain minority owners. Brener previously held a majority stake in the teams.

“Being here today is extremely gratifying for a number of reasons. I’ve been a soccer fan all my life. I was raised in New Jersey, a soccer hotbed, and have fond memories of the 1994 World Cup. I witnessed soccer’s explosion in popularity in the wake of that World Cup and the founding of the MLS,” Segal said Tuesday at a news conference in Houston. “I believe soccer is on the precipice of another step change in popularity in the run up to and hosting of another World Cup in North America in 2026.”

Segal vowed to provide the team with the resources for success. He also announced a three-year contract extension for defender Tim Parker, the signing of defender Teenage Hadebe from Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey, and the addition of former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes as CEO.

The Dynamo began play in 2006 and won back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007. BBVA Stadium opened in 2012.

“He’s a true believer in what this sport could do to help lead and transform and create great role models for all of our kids, both in this city, in this state, and throughout the country,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said about Segal.

The Dash, winners of last year’s Challenge Cup in Utah, joined the NWSL in 2014.

“Ted has a passion for the sport. He is a proven leader. And for me in particular, I’m thrilled to have him because he already has a leg up with two, not one, but two soccer-playing daughters,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said. “Our goal at the National Women’s Soccer League is to showcase and uplift the talent, the rock star talent in our league. And I know Ted and his team are going to take us to the next level.”

Segal is the founder of EJS Group, a New York City-based real estate development and financing company, and the cofounder of Verance Capital, a venture capital firm focused on sports, media and entertainment.

