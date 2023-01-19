LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Sebree’s 21 points helped Tennessee Tech fend off Little Rock 77-75 on Thursday.

Sebree added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Brett Thompson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Jayvis Harvey shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (5-15, 1-6) were led by Deantoni Gordon, who posted 16 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Palermo added 15 points for Little Rock. D.J. Smith also had 13 points and five assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Trojans.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tennessee Tech visits Southeast Missouri State and Little Rock hosts Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.