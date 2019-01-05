The Seahawks might have lost kicker Sebastian Janikowski for the second half of their playoff game against the Cowboys.

With Seattle trailing Dallas 10-6 late in the first half, a missed 57-yarder on the final play of the second quarter proved costly for the Seahawks, as veteran Sebastian Janikowski hurt his thigh on the kick.

Janikowski, 40, winced and grabbed at the back of his kicking leg right after the kick. He walked off the field slowly as the team headed into the locker room at halftime.

The Seahawks announced in the third quarter that Janikowski has a thigh injury and is out for the game.

So, when players emerged for the second half, it was rookie punter Michael Dickson practicing a few field goals out of the hold of quarterback Russell Wilson — Dickson is usually the holder for Janikowski’s field goals.

Dickson, who played Australian rules football growing up in Sydney, Australia, has also said he could try drop kicks, which would not require a holder.

The Seahawks may be without K Sebastian Janikowski for the rest of the game, which would make P Michael Dickson the field goal kicker. This was him kicking field goals earlier. pic.twitter.com/x8P39edFki — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 6, 2019

Janikowski was also injured briefly during a game against Kansas City two weeks ago, compelling Dickson to attempt two drop kick kickoffs. Janikowski, though, was able to return for that game, having just fallen hard on his back.

If the Seahawks manage to beat Dallas and advance in the playoffs, they will likely need to sign a kicker.

Janikowski beat out Jason Myers in the preseason for the job, but Myers is now with the Jets.

Janikowski entered the Seahawks’ playoff game having hit 22 of 27 on field goals this season, including three game-winning kicks. He converted field goals of 42 and 27 yards against the Cowboys in the first half, accounting for all six of Seattle’s points going into half time.