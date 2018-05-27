The Seattle Seawolves’ defense sparked a big second half as they thumped the New Orleans Gold 55-26 on Sunday evening at Starfire Complex in Tukwila.
The 55 points were the most points scored by the Seawolves in their short history.
The score was 31-21 at halftime.
The win improved Seattle to 4-1, and with 21 total points it sits atop the Major League Rugby standings. Glendale has 19 points and a game in hand.
Seattle is in Houston to play the SaberCats on Saturday at 6 p.m.
It was the final home game of the season for the Seawolves, who close out the season with three road games. The finale is at Glendale on June 16.
Baseball
• The Washington Huskies figure to hear their names called during the NCAA selection show on Monday. The teams will be selected on ESPNU at 9 a.m. Seattle U is also hoping to get a berth after a deep run at the WAC tournament.
