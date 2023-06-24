The Seawolves advanced to the Major League Rugby Western Conference finals with a 37-26 victory over the Houston SaberCats on Saturday at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila.

The Seawolves were led by AJ Alatimu, who scored 17 points.

With many starters rested, and Riekert Hattingh returning as captain, the Seawolves also saw Rhyno Herbst and Duncan Matthews return to the pitch from injury.

Hattingh, Charles Elton, Adriaan Carelse and JP Smith each scored five points for Seattle.

The Seawolves travel to battle longtime postseason rivals the San Diego Legion in a Western Conference showdown July 2 at 3 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

The match will be broadcast on FS2.

AquaSox fall

Hogan Windish singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning for the Everett AquaSox, but the host Hillsboro Hops tied it in the 10th and won it in the 11th with a 5-4 victory.

Rainiers lose

Cade Marlowe went 5 for 5 with a homer and three runs batted in but the Tacoma Rainiers lost 11-9 to the host El Paso Chihuahuas in Pacific Coast League action. Mason McCoy tripled and drove in three runs for Tacoma. Taylor Trammell and Zach De­Loach each hit solo homers.