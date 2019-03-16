The visiting Seattle Seawolves scored twice in the final 20 minutes to beat the Austin Elite 29-17 in Major League Rugby action on Saturday.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Seawolves (5-2), the defending MLR champs.

Brad Tucker and Riekert Hattingh scored late in the game, which was tied 17-17 at halftime.

The Seawolves have a bye next weekend and host San Diego on March 31.

Baseball

• Mason Cerillo was 3 for 5 with four RBI as Washington (12-5) improved to 2-0 in Pac-12 play with a 19-3 win at Oregon (10-8, 0-2). The Huskies have outscored the Ducks 28-6 in the first two games of the series. Nick Kahle was 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBI for the Huskies, who got a quality start from Jordan Jones. He gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out three and walked one.

• Sam Ferri’s walk-off homer lifted No. 19 Arizona State (18-0, 2-0) past visiting Washington State (6-12, 0-2) 8-7.

• Austin Lively homered, but visiting Seattle U (4-14) lost to San Diego State 12-8

Track and field

• Molly Scharmann (12 feet, 8¼ inches) and Emily Coombs (12-2½) were 1-2 in the pole vault for Washington State at the USC Trojan Invitational. Chrisshnay Brown won the shot put at 48-8¾.

• Kate Lilly lead a 1-2-3 finish for Seattle Pacific at the Doris Heritage Track Festival at West Seattle Stadium.

Softball

• Seattle U (17-9) won two games at its invitational, beating Portland State 3-0 and North Dakota State 6-2. Carley Nance threw a shutout against Portland State, giving up three hits. She struck out three and walked one.