The Seattle Seawolves scored a season-high point total en route to beating the Houston Sabercats on the road Saturday, 52-10.

The game was all Seawolves from the beginning as Phil Mack scored a try just four minutes into the game.

Seattle outscored Houston 39-5 in the second half.

The win put the Seawolves (7-3) into second place in Major League Rugby, a game behind New Orleans. Seattle hosts the NOLA Gold on April 21 at Starfire Stadium.

Hockey

• Nolan Reid and Riley Woods scored on power plays as the Spokane Chiefs eliminated the Everett Silvertips from the Western Hockey League playoffs. The Chiefs won the second-round series 4-1, after winning game 5 in Spokane 2-1. Robbie Holmes scored for Everett.

softball

• The No. 4 Washington (34-6, 11-3 Pac-12) pounded out 14 hits to beat visiting Arizona State (25-16, 5-9) 9-2. Morganne Flores and Sami Reynolds homered for UW, and Taran Alvelo struck out 12 in a complete-game effort.

• Seattle U (28-14, 7-2 WAC) swept Utah Valley (12-22, 4-8) in Orem, Utah, 11-1 and 4-1 to earn a three-game sweep. The wins added up to No. 100 in coach Geoff Hirai’s Seattle U career.

baseball

• No. 5 Stanford (23-5, 9-2 Pac-12) won for the second consecutive day, beating visiting Washington 3-2. Jordan Jones gave up three runs on five hits for the Huskies (15-14, 4-9). He struck out seven and walked two.

• Kyle Manzardo was 2 for 5 with four RBI, but Washington St. (7-25, 0-11 Pac-12) saw its rally (six runs in the eighth) fall short against Oregon (21-12, 7-4), 11-8.

• Sacramento State (23-12, 9-3 WAC)) scored four runs over the final two innings to beat Seattle U (8-25, 4-8)) in the rubber match of a WAC series, 6-2. Austin Lively was 3 for 4 with a solo homer for the Redhawks in Bellevue.

Basketball

• Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels earned MVP honors (25 points, 10 rebounds) as Washington beat Oregon in the boys game of the Northwest Shootout all-star basketball doubleheader in Hillsboro, Ore., 120-102. Oregon had won five of the previous six games.

• Mount Spokane’s Aspyn Adams had 23 points to earn MVP honors in the girls game as Washington beat Oregon 94-82. The Washington girls have beaten Oregon 10 of the past 12 years.

Horse racing

• Anothertwistafate, conditioned by two-time Emerald Downs’ training champion Blaine Wright, finished second to longshot winner Owendale in Saturday’s $200,000 Stonestreet Lexington for 3-year-olds at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Ky.