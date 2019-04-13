By

The Seattle Seawolves scored a season-high point total en route to beating the Houston Sabercats on the road Saturday, 52-10.

The game was all Seawolves from the beginning as Phil Mack scored a try just four minutes into the game.

Seattle outscored Houston 39-5 in the second half.

The win put the Seawolves (7-3) into second place in Major League Rugby, a game behind New Orleans. Seattle hosts the NOLA Gold on April 21 at Starfire Stadium.

Hockey

Nolan Reid and Riley Woods scored on power plays as the Spokane Chiefs eliminated the Everett Silvertips from the Western Hockey League playoffs. The Chiefs won the second-round series 4-1, after winning game 5 in Spokane 2-1. Robbie Holmes scored for Everett.

softball

• The No. 4 Washington (34-6, 11-3 Pac-12) pounded out 14 hits to beat visiting Arizona State (25-16, 5-9) 9-2. Morganne Flores and Sami Reynolds homered for UW, and Taran Alvelo struck out 12 in a complete-game effort.

• Seattle U (28-14, 7-2 WAC) swept Utah Valley (12-22, 4-8) in Orem, Utah, 11-1 and 4-1 to earn a three-game sweep. The wins added up to No. 100 in coach Geoff Hirai’s Seattle U career.

baseball

• No. 5 Stanford (23-5, 9-2 Pac-12) won for the second consecutive day, beating visiting Washington 3-2. Jordan Jones gave up three runs on five hits for the Huskies (15-14, 4-9). He struck out seven and walked two.

Kyle Manzardo was 2 for 5 with four RBI, but Washington St. (7-25, 0-11 Pac-12) saw its rally (six runs in the eighth) fall short against Oregon (21-12, 7-4), 11-8.

• Sacramento State (23-12, 9-3 WAC)) scored four runs over the final two innings to beat Seattle U (8-25, 4-8)) in the rubber match of a WAC series, 6-2. Austin Lively was 3 for 4 with a solo homer for the Redhawks in Bellevue.

Basketball

• Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels earned MVP honors (25 points, 10 rebounds) as Washington beat Oregon in the boys game of the Northwest Shootout all-star basketball doubleheader in Hillsboro, Ore., 120-102. Oregon had won five of the previous six games.

• Mount Spokane’s Aspyn Adams had 23 points to earn MVP honors in the girls game as Washington beat Oregon 94-82. The Washington girls have beaten Oregon 10 of the past 12 years.

Horse racing

• Anothertwistafate, conditioned by two-time Emerald Downs’ training champion Blaine Wright, finished second to longshot winner Owendale in Saturday’s $200,000 Stonestreet Lexington for 3-year-olds at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Ky.

From sports-information reports.