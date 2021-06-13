The Seattle Seawolves were eliminated from Major League Rugby playoff picture with a 25-21 loss on the road to the New England Free Jacks.
The Seawolves (2-9) are the only champion MLR has known as they won the first two league titles. Last year’s season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Minor leagues
• A rainy Sunday meant no minor-league baseball in Western Washington.
The Rainiers’ game against Sacramento was rescheduled until July 25. It will be a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium.
• The AquaSox’s game against the Eugene Emeralds was also rained out. No makeup date was announced.
