The Seattle Seawolves moved into third place in the Major League Rugby standings after earning a blowout road victory against the Glendale Raptors on Saturday, 53-36.

It was the first loss at home for the Raptors (7-5-2).

The Seawolves (10-4-0) put the game away in the second half, stretching a three-point lead.

The Seawolves have two games remaining in the regular season, starting with a home game against the Utah Warriors next Sunday.

Reign win first

Reign FC (1-1-3) won its first game of the season, beating Sky Blue FC (0-4-2) at Cheney Stadium, 2-1.

Jodie Taylor scored the game winner in the 78th minute, getting to a lose ball that was rolling toward the goal line.

The Reign’s first goal came on an own-goal by Sky Blue’s Sarah Killion.

The Reign hosts North Carolina on May 27.

Rain changes NCAA format

Washington’s run at the NCAA national championships was slowed because of poor weather in Fayetteville, Ark.

Washington didn’t get on the Blessings Golf Club course on Saturday.

When play resumes Sunday, the stroke-play portion of the tournament will be shortened from 72 to 54 holes with stoke play wrapping up Monday.

The top eight teams move on to the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Washington sits in eighth place.

Baseball

• Jordan Jones threw an eight-inning complete game and struck out 10, but top-ranked UCLA improved to 2-0 in the series with Washington, winning 4-0 in Los Angeles.

UCLA (44-8, 21-5 Pac-12) held the Huskies (28-21, 12-14) to one hit. The series wraps up Sunday at noon. The Huskies return home for the final series of the regular season, against Cal starting Thursday.

• Seattle U (13-39, 8-19 WAC) wrapped up the season with a 10-4 loss at Northern Colorado (12-35, 8-19). Jacob Prater was 3 for 5 with a double and a solo home run for the Redhawks.

• Washington State (11-39-1, 3-23-1 Pac-12) snapped a six-game losing streak by scoring three runs in the eighth inning and beat Utah (14-33, 6-24) in Salt Lake City 8-4. Leadoff hitter Danny Sinatro was 3 for 5 with a two-run double in the eighth.

The Cougars wrap up the season at home against Arizona, starting Thursday.

Rowing

• With inclement weather in the forecast Sunday’s Pac-12 championships have been moved up an hour. Racing starts on Gold River, Calif., at 8 a.m. Washington is the defending Pac-12 men’s and women’s champions.