The Seattle Seawolves lost their penultimate regular-season match as the New England Free Jacks won 34-26 at Starfire Complex in Tukwila on Sunday night.

The Free Jacks are the Eastern Conference leaders in the Major League Rugby standings. The Sea Wolves are in second place in the West. They wrap up the season on the road against first-place San Diego next Sunday.

Peter Malcolm scored two tries for the Seawolves (12-3).

Minors

• Cade Marlowe’s two-run single in the ninth inning held up as the Tacoma Rainiers split a road series against the Reno Aces, winning the finale 8-7. Adam Engel was 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBI for the Rainiers.

• Harry Ford was 2 for 5 with a homer, triple and four RBI, but the Everett AquaSox lost to the visiting Vancouver Canadiens 10-6 and lost four of the six-game series.

Soccer

• Reed Baker-Whiting leveled the match in the 56th minute and that’s when the scoring ended as the visiting Tacoma Defiance tied with the San Jose Earthquakes II 1-1.