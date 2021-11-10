Cameron Tyson hit a three-point shot with 0.5 seconds remaining to give the Seattle U men’s basketball team a season-opening win while playing without coach Jim Hayford, who was on administrative leave.

With Chris Victor serving as interim coach, the Redhawks defeated Alcorn State 69-66 in dramatic fashion Wednesday night at the Redhawk Center.

Tyson, the former Bothell High School player who transferred to Seattle U from Houston, hit the long jumper from the corner — his fifth three-pointer of the game, to send the crowd home happy.

“We just wanted to bring some fans some enjoyment for the first game back,” Victor joked about winning in dramatic fashion. “They hadn’t been in the stands in a while.”

"We just wanted to bring some fans some enjoyment for the first game back," Victor joked about winning in dramatic fashion. "They hadn't been in the stands in a while."

Hayford was not on hand, having been placed on leave Saturday after a report by Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman said the coach had twice used racial slurs.

Victor, who served as associate head coach before being named interim coach, watched a painfully slow start for both teams. The first point came 4:23 into the game.

There were nine missed shots from the field, five turnovers and three missed free throws before Emeka Udenyi made a free throw to give Seattle U a 1-0 lead.

The Redhawks opened an 8-0 lead before Alcorn State scored its first point on a free throw with 13:35 left in the half.

The Braves rallied to take an 18-16 lead before Seattle U, helped by a couple of three-pointers from Tyson, ended the half on a 15-5 run to take a 33-25 lead at halftime.

Alcorn State, which lost 85-67 to Washington State in Pullman on Tuesday, started the second half on a 10-2 run to tie the score at 35.

Seattle U took another eight point lead at 50-42, but as Alcorn State did time and time again, it answered with a run of its own, tying the score at 52 with 8:54 left.

The game was tight the rest of the way. Alcorn State took a 64-61 lead with 1:35 left, but Seattle U’s Kyree Brown answered 13 seconds later with a three, tying the score again.

It was tied again at 64 when Alcorn State missed a long jumper with 20 seconds left. Seattle U called timeout with eight seconds left to set up the final shot.

Darrion Trammell, the preseason WAC player of the year, drove to the basket and drew multiple defenders. He found Tyson open in the corner, and the shooting guard delivered.

“We wanted the ball in Darrion’s hands, with him and Cam playing a two-man game,” Victor said. “Darrion drove it, made an unbelievable read, and the pass to Cam was on the money. And Cam did what he does. He stepped into the shot, no hesitation and buried the game winner. First game back with Seattle U, first game back home and he hits the game winner. It’s special.”

Tyson was confident the shot was good from the time it left his hands.

“I’m pretty confident every time I shoot the ball,” Tyson said. “That’s all that was on my mind the whole game — win the game. I came home to put on for the city and to get Seattle U jumping.”

Trammell and Tyson each scored 17 points to lead Seattle U, which plays at Washington State on Friday with Hayford’s status still uncertain.