MJ Randolph had 16 points and eight rebounds as Florida A&M ended its season-opening nine-game losing streak, defeating Seattle University 71-57 on Saturday night at Redhawk Center.

Rod Melton Jr. had 17 points for Florida A&M (1-9).

A 12-0 Florida A&M run over a three-minute span of the first half opened up a 13-point spread that the Redhawks (6-7) could never overcome. Seattle U would get no closer than 10 for the balance of the game.

The Redhawks’ Terrell Brown led all scorers with 18 points, including 13 in the second half, but managed just 8 for 23 from the field. Riley Grigsby had 15 points and six boards for Seattle U and Morgan Means chipped in 10.

Florida A&M hit seven of its first eight shots and never really slowed down, finishing the half hitting at a 55% clip from the field. The Rattlers shot better than 49% for the game.

Seattle U, meanwhile, never got much going, finishing 35.5% from the field, 20% on three-pointers (4 for 20) and just 56% from the charity stripe.

Seattle U hosts Long Beach State on Monday at 3 p.m. at Redhawk Center.