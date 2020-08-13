The Western Athletic Conference, in which Seattle U is a member, announced Thursday that its board of directors voted to suspend athletic comepetitions until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While heartbreaking and difficult, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes remains the utmost priority and the decision not to compete this fall is in the best interest of the Seattle U community,” Seattle U athletic director Shaney Fink said in a news release. “We all grieve for what we have lost in this global pandemic. Though not at all what we had imagined for this fall quarter, we must now adjust our focus beyond competition and provide the best possible experience for our student-athletes.”

The fall conference championship sports affected are cross country, volleyball and soccer. Contingent on the NCAA fall championships being moved to the spring and if feasible, the WAC will conduct the respective sports during the same time frame.

The decision also affects the non-championship portion of the schedule for tennis, golf, baseball and softball with Jan. 1, 2021 set as the earliest opportunity for competition in these sports. For the Redhawks, women’s rowing will also follow the Jan. 1 guideline.

Men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s swimming and diving competition will be postponed through the end of October.

• The West Coast Conference, which Gonzaga calls home, also postponed all conference fall competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league says it is working on plans to ensure a safe environment to conduct the 2020-21 WCC men’s and women’s basketball seasons in the winter.

The postponement does not preclude schools from scheduling non-conference competitions in low-risk sports in the fall.

Golf

• Redmond’s Sean Kato won the Washington Men’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University place by a stroke over Camas’ Brian Humphreys.

Humphrey started the day in second place and five strokes back in the 54-hole tournament. He caught Cato, a sophomore at Oregon State, on the 13th hole. They were tied until Cato took the lead back with a birdie on the 16th and he finished at 9-under (65-69-73-207).