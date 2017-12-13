The Seattle University women’s basketball team outscored Montana 27-14 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Grizzlies 78-64 on Wednesday afternoon before 7,018 at Dahlberg Arena.

“We mixed up our defenses (in the fourth),” said SU coach Suzy Barcomb. “We executed really well on both ends. It was a perfect storm for us.”

Montana (3-7) led 53-51 early in the fourth quarter, but Seattle U (5-5) answered with a 14-0 run.

Alexis Montgomery had 22 points and 11 rebounds for SU, including five three-pointers. Kamira Sanders put up 19 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jacinta Beckley also had five treys on her way to 17 points.