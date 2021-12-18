Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins said beforehand that the team’s recent COVID-19 outbreak and three-week layoff gave him and the Huskies an unforeseen outlook on life.

“We were just lucky that no one was really affected on a personal side and just grateful that we were able to get through it,” Hopkins said. “The guys are obviously hungry. I don’t want to ever say that you take games or a season for granted, but when things are taken away from you, it puts a lot of things in perspective for a lot of guys.”

Playing their first game since Nov. 27, the Huskies appeared out of sync offensively and a step slow defensively at the start before taking control early in the second half and holding on to a 64-56 nonconference victory over Seattle University.

Washington’s 17th straight win over SU gives UW a 32-4 advantage in the neighborhood rivalry that began in 1953.

Admittedly, Hopkins had no idea what to expect from the Huskies who suspended the program for two weeks and returned to team drills Monday.

“It’s one of those things, I don’t want to say you take games for granted, but when you go through a situation like we (are) you’re grateful that obviously you’re healthy,” Hopkins said during his radio show on KJR 950 AM. “But you miss those opportunities and those games so I know these guys are going to be really excited to go out there and compete and play. Just looking forward to that road ahead for sure.”

Certainly, Hopkins is anxious to turn the page on a turbulent three-week period in which Washington was forced to reschedule its Pac-12 opener at Arizona to Jan. 25, forfeit its conference home opener against UCLA and cancel its game at Gonzaga.

The three-game gauntlet was supposed to test a mercurial UW team that split its first eight games.

Instead, the Huskies came into Saturday night’s matchup against the WAC upstart with muted expectations.

For 20 minutes, the Redhawks looked as if they would be able to snap their 16-game losing streak against the Huskies. Darrion Trammell and Riley Grigsby each scored 12 points to carry SU to a 35-28 halftime lead.

However, the second half belonged to the Huskies.

Washington used a 20-2 run to take a 48-37 lead with 13:09 left. During the spurt, Emmitt Matthews Jr. flushed three highflying dunks that energized the Huskies and sent a jolt through the mostly partisan UW crowd.

It’s not often when the Huskies are the more dominant team inside, but they used their superior size and athleticism on the front line to overpower and punish Seattle U in the paint.

Matthews finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds while forward Nate Roberts (eight points and 10 rebounds) nearly missed his first double double of the season.

The Huskies also received significant contributions from guards Terrell Brown Jr. (16 points, four rebounds and three assists), PJ Fuller (11 points) and Daejon Davis (five assists and six steals).

Seattle U trimmed its deficit to 51-45 with 8:27 left, but never got any closer as Washington rebuilt its lead to 59-45 at the 5:33 mark.

Riley Grigsby finished with 20 points and Darrion Trammell had 18 for the Redhawks, which fell to 8-4.