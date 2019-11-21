LOS ANGELES — No. 16 Seattle University won 3-1 at Loyola Marymount in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night.

Connor Noblat, Jesse Ortiz and Harrison Kurtz scored as the Redhawks stretched their unbeaten streak to 15 games.

Seattle U (15-3-4) next heads to seventh-seeded Stanford on Sunday for the second round. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Stanford’s Cagan Stadium. The match will mark the first meeting between the programs.

SU extended its unbeaten streak to 15 matches, good for second-longest in the nation behind only Missouri State (19).

The Redhawks have now won an NCAA tournament game in each of their four Division I appearances.

SU volleyball season ends

OREM, Utah — The Seattle U volleyball season ended as third-seeded Kansas City defeated the Redhawks 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19 during the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

The Redhawks (13-18) qualified for the WAC tournament for the seventh consecutive season.

Eve Kerschenbaum paced Seattle U with 15 kills for her 24th double-figure outing of the year. Rachel Stark had 10 kills and 11 digs. Ezgi Ozkan surpassed the 30-assist mark for the 15th time with 34.

More volleyball

Gabby Oddo had 17 kills and Delaney Dunham slammed a career-high 12, helping Seattle Pacific beat host Alaska Fairbanks 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21. The Falcons (13-14, 10-9 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) wrap up the season Saturday at Alaska Anchorage.

Honors

Washington State pitcher Owen Leonard was selected to receive the Pac-12 Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Leadership Award.

Men’s soccer

The Tacoma Defiance announced it has signed midfielders Jesse Daley and Shandon Hopeau as well as defenders Antonee Burke-Gilroy and Nick Hinds to contracts for the 2020 season. The club also exercised the options of forward Azriel Gonzalez and defender Sam Rogers.