Terrell Brown scored 25 points as the Seattle University men defeated Cal State Bakersfield 69-54 on Saturday night at Redhawk Center.

Morgan Means had 11 points and six rebounds for Seattle U (14-14, 7-6 Western Athletic Conference). Delante Jones added 11 points and Riley Grigsby had eight rebounds. Brown shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and collected six rebounds.

“Bakersfield can make it tough and physical and grind it out, and they are a great rebounding team,” SU coach Jim Hayford said of the first half. “But we came out in the second half and shot the ball a whole lot better.

“To go against their pressure and only have six turnovers. To go against one of the best offensive-rebounding teams in the country and out-rebound them. … This was a really well-played game by our team against a quality opponent.”

Czar Perry had 12 points for the Roadrunners (11-17, 5-8). Cam Allen and De’Monte Buckingham scored 11 each.

The Redhawks improved to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. Seattle defeated Cal State Bakersfield 86-79 on Jan. 25.

Seattle U plays at California Baptist next Saturday.

SU women lose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The Seattle University women’s basketball team fell 55-43 at CSU Bakersfield.

The Redhawks (12-14, 6-7 WAC) held the Roadrunners (15-11, 7-6) to 27.3% field-goal shooting but shot just 22.6% themselves. SU was 0 for 11 in the second quarter.

Kamira Sanders had 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Redhawks. Joana Alves contributed 10 points and four boards, while Olivia Crawford logged eight points and four rebounds.