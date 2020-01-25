BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Terrell Brown had 21 points as the Seattle University men’s basketball team defeated Cal State Bakersfield 86-79 on Saturday night.

Morgan Means had 19 points and 13 rebounds for SU (11-11, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Mattia Da Campo added 14 points. Riley Grigsby had 13 points.

Taze Moore tied a career high with 23 points plus eight rebounds and five steals for the Roadrunners (10-11, 4-2). Justin Edler-Davis added 17 points. De’Monte Buckingham had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Redhawks led 32-31 at halftime and managed to stay just ahead of the Roadrunners for most of the second half.

Seattle U plays California Baptist at home Saturday.

Redhawks women prevail

Joana Alves scored 26 points as the Seattle U women beat CSU Bakersfield 63-57 at Redhawk Center.

“I told the team in the locker room, ‘There you are,’ ” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “This is exactly how we should be playing. Hopefully, this is the one that gets us over the hump. Our passing tonight was phenomenal. We really shared the ball well.”

Bakersfield (12-7, 4-2 WAC) hit its lone three-pointer of the game with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter, tying the score at 53. Seattle U (8-12, 2-5) locked down from there, allowing just four points the rest of the way.

With 5:36 to go, Hailey Vice-Neat hit a corner three for a 56-53 advantage for the Redhawks.

Alves scored to make it a 61-55 game at the 2:18 mark. Two Vice-Neat free throws iced the contest.

Kamira Sanders had 16 points and 10 rebounds for SU. Vice-Neat added 10 points, seven boards and a pair of blocked shots.

Bakersfield shot 1 for 28 from three-point range.