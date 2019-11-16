SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Freshman Joseph Girard III made five three-pointers and scored 24 points in his first collegiate start, and Syracuse came out blistering to beat Seattle University 89-67 on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.

Marek Dolezaj added 19 points for the Orange (2-1), one shy of matching his career best.

Seattle U (2-3) was just 9-for-33 shooting, including 1 of 12 from beyond the arc, in the first half. The Redhawks came alive in the second half, hitting nine of their first 12 shots, including seven from beyond the arc, to close within seven with just under 12 minutes remaining.

Syracuse slowly pulled away from that point. The Orange shot 60% for the game.

“For whatever reason, in the first half, we didn’t put resistance against them,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “I wish we could have given Syracuse 40 quality minutes but they did what good teams do — expose you when you’re not playing quality basketball.”

Terrell Brown scored 23 points for the Redhawks, who shot 37% for the game. Delante Jones added 12 points and Myles Carter had 10. Morgan Means had five assists and four steals.

Seattle plays the middle game of a three-game road swing Tuesday against Mississippi.