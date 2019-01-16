The 6-foot-5 junior guard has found a home in Seattle after moving many times in his life. He and his team will try to end a three-game losing streak in the WAC home opener Thursday.

Delante Jones has always had basketball.

It was the constant he could count on while growing up and moving from household to household, from the time he about 8. And it’s basketball that has led the 6-foot-5 junior guard to Seattle University after playing two seasons at American.

“I have no idea where I would be without basketball,” he said.

Seattle U coach Jim Hayford is happy Jones is here. He has made a strong impression in his first season with the Redhawks, who play their Western Athletic Conference home opener Thursday against defending conference champion New Mexico State.

“Delante is very dedicated to everything he does,” Hayford said of Jones, who is averaging 12.8 points a game. “He’s an outstanding student and a very hard worker, and he gets better at basketball every day.”

Seattle U (12-6) entered the WAC season with a 12-3 nonconference record that included wins over California and Washington State. But the Redhawks opened WAC play with three straight road losses against Cal State Bakersfield, Grand Canyon and Utah Valley, three of the better teams in the conference.

“I wouldn’t say this is just another game,” Jones said of Thursday’s matchup against the Aggies (13-4, 2-1 WAC). “It’s a game I am really focused on, and just trying to get that win. I think it’s important we take a step forward. But still, the most important thing is being the best team in March, so as long as we are still getting better every day, we are doing the right thing.”

After sitting out last season because of NCAA transfer rules, Jones immediately became a starter this season, not surprising considering he was the Patriot Conference newcomer of the year for the 2015-16 season.

Jones is fourth on the team in scoring and will need to take on an even bigger role as forward Matej Kavas, the team’s third-leading scorer and best three-point shooter, is out for about a month with a fractured left shin. The team has certainly missed him as he did not play in the loss against Utah Valley and only for a couple minutes against Cal State Bakersfield.

Jones is used to overcoming challenges. At different times, Jones lived with his father and his grandmother, both in the Washington D.C. area. He then lived with relatives in Florida and Texas and also lived for a year with a coach in Virginia.

Jones’ father passed away in the summer after his sophomore year, and Jones spent his final two years of high school at Virginia Episcopal, a boarding school.

Jones said it was a difficult time, “but I knew I just had to continue to work hard and stay focused, and he prepared me well.”

“I definitely think it’s made me grow up a lot,” Jones said of all his moves. “Always trying to understand my surroundings, how important my actions are and the consequences that can come down on me, and to be prepared for whatever may come up. You’ve got to fend for yourself and learn kind of young.”

And he always had basketball, something he has taken seriously since he was little. He was a three-star recruit after excelling for Virginia Episcopal, and decided on American in Washington, D.C. It was all about location.

“I was trying to get back to D.C., with all my friends,” he said. “I was really excited to go back home. That was the biggest reason I went there, just knowing I was going to be back home with everyone that I knew.”

Jones made quite a splash in his first season at American, averaging 12.0 points en route to being named the league’s top freshman. The coach told Jones that his sophomore season would be more difficult since he was the leading returning scorer, and it was.

“I knew it would be challenging, but I didn’t have as a good of a year as I thought I would have, even knowing all that,” said Jones, who averaged 11.5 points as a sophomore while seeing most of his other stats decline as well. “I had a pretty average year, and I definitely thought we were going to win more games.”

The Eagles were 8-22 and Jones decided to transfer.

“I have always been trying to be a pro, to play in the NBA,” he said. “The coaches (at American) took good care of me, but what they were doing wasn’t making my game any better necessarily or pushing me toward that goal. American was never my end goal, and I felt like I outgrew it and it was time to get out.”

Hayford and Adams connected with help from a friend of a friend of a friend, and Jones made his first-ever trip to the area on his visit to Seattle U, and he liked what he saw.

“I really believed in what they were doing,” Jones said. “It has been great here. Getting away from home has really allowed me to really focus, and get in the gym even more and work on myself as a person too.

“I’ve really settled in, gotten used to my environment, and I’ve gotten way, way better as a player. I have changed my body, I’ve become a better shooter and I’ve learned so much in my time here.”

Jones is majoring in business analytics. His brother, who is 10 years older, is a director of customer service analytics at Comcast. But for now, Delante’s main focus is basketball, and Hayford is expecting big things.

“In the second half of his junior year and his senior year, I really expect him to take off as he gets more comfortable in this system,” Hayford said. “He definitely has to produce and be one of our leading scorers.”

Jones said the team has “every piece” it needs to be successful in March. The WAC tournament is held that month, with the winner earning a berth into the NCAA tournament. But whatever happens, Hayford wants Jones’ time at Seattle U to be fruitful.

“I really hope this chapter in his life puts himself in position to be successful,” Hayford said.