HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sadaidriene Hall’s 15 points and 10 rebounds helped Stephen F. Austin defeat the Seattle U men 79-65 on Saturday.

Latrell Jossell scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the ‘Jacks (15-7, 7-2 Western Athletic Conference). Roti Ware had 12 points.

Cameron Tyson led the way for the Redhawks (16-6, 7-2) with 16 points and three steals. Alex Schumacher added 12 points. It was the second consecutive loss for the Redhawks, who had won eight in a row.

EWU men win 12th in row

CHENEY — Angelo Allegri’s 28 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Weber State 75-71.

EWU led by two before Allegri made two free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the win.

Allegri added five rebounds with three assists and made 6 of 8 three-pointers for the Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky). Steele Venters scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 13 (2 for 10 from three-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Cedric Coward finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles extended their winning streak to 12 games.

Men’s basketball

• Shaw Anderson had 18 points and eight rebounds, but Seattle Pacific (13-7, 8-3 GNAC) lost on the road, falling to Northwest Nazarene (8-11, 5-6).

Women’s basketball

• Ashley Alter scored 18 points, but Seattle Pacific (11-8, 6-5 GNAC) hit just 29% from the field and lost a road game 63-49 to Northwest Nazarene (9-10, 5-6), their fourth loss in the last five games.

• Tayliyah Clark scored 17 points as Seattle U (3-16, 3-6 WAC) won its second consecutive game, beating Utah Tech (13-7, 5-4) on the road, 70-66.

• Aaliyah Alexander scored 16 points, but Weber State (5-16, 1-8 Big Sky) used an 18-3 run in the fourth quarter to snap Eastern Washington’s (13-7, 6-4) win streak at five, 68-65.

Track and field

• Washington State’s Maribel Caicedo (8.14 seconds) and the women’s 4×400 relay team (3:43.26) won at the UNM Team Open in Albuquerque.

• For the third straight meet, Seattle Pacific’s Vanessa Aniteye ran to an NCAA Division II-leading time (2:08.74) in the women’s 800 meters, taking 11th at the Dempsey Indoor.

Hockey

• Gracyn Sawchyn had a goal and an assist, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost to the visiting Portland Winterhawks 5-2.

• Ben Hemmerling scored in overtime, and had two assists, as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-3.

Tennis

• Jim Hendrikx got the clincher as the Washington men (3-1) beat Liberty 3-2 in Lexington, Kentucky.

• The Husky women (3-0) beat Portland 6-1 in their home opener.

Gymnastics

• No. 4 Utah scored 197.975 to beat No. 25 Washington 196.350 in Salt Lake City.