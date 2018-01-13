Jacinta Beckley leads Seattle with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Redhawks who won 62-58.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Seattle U women made a big push in the fourth quarter to upend Missouri-Kansas City on Saturday afternoon 62-58.
The Redhawks (8-10, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference) outscored the Kangaroos 23-16 in the fourth quarter, erasing a six-point deficit.
Jacinta Beckley led Seattle with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks, and Kallin Spiller added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Alexis Montgomery added 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Redhawks.
Kristen Moore scored 19 points to lead UMKC (5-13, 1-2).
Seattle will make its WAC home opener on Thursday against New Mexico State.
