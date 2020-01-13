Julian Avila-Good of Seattle University was selected by the Sounders in the third round Monday of the MLS SuperDraft.

“I am very grateful to be picked by such a great organization like the Sounders,” said Avila-Good, a senior midfielder out of Winnipeg, Manitoba. “Of course, I have to thank my teammates and coaches from Seattle U, along with my family and friends who have supported me and have helped me develop into the player I am today.”

Avila-Good was the 78th overall selection, and the final selection of the third round. The 21-year-old soccer player was named to the first team of the All-Western Athletic Conference squad as a senior as well as the WAC all-tournament team.

“It’s great for Julian and great for the program,” said SU coach Pete Fewing. “I’m excited he’s with Seattle.”

He was the team captain for the Redhawks last fall and led them to the WAC regular-season and tournament titles.

MORE MLS SUPERDRAFT

• Jared Townsend, a senior at the University of Washington, was the 58th overall selection, taken by Sporting KC. Townsend, from Highlands Ranch, Colo., scored a career-high seven goals and added an assist in his senior season. He finished his career with nine goals and six assists over four seasons. “I am so pleased for Jaret,” said UW coach Jamie Clark. “He’s a player that works so hard at his game day in and day out. Because of this, he will be a great pro.”

WEEKLY HONORS

• For the second consecutive week, Seattle Pacific freshman Shaw Anderson was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 22.5 points on 62% shooting in two road victories for the Falcons (10-4), winners of 10 in a row. Anderson poured in a career-high 34 points Saturday in an 98-88 overtime victory at Western Oregon. He hit 11 of 16 shots from the field, including 7-for-9 accuracy on three-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds.