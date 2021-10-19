Seattle University’s Darrion Trammell has been selected as the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball preseason Player of the Year in a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches.

Also honored was Riley Grigsby, who joined Trammell on the coaches’ Preseason All-WAC first team. Trammell earned a nod onto the media preseason All-WAC first team. The Redhawks were picked sixth in the preseason coaches poll and eighth in the preseason media poll.

Trammell and Grigsby were a one-two punch for Seattle U last season, finishing first and second in the WAC in scoring at 20.5 ppg and 17.8 ppg, respectively.

Trammell ranked in the top 50 nationally in eight categories, including points per game (19th), assists per game (33rd) and steals per game (38th). He was a two-time WAC player of the week, All-WAC first team, WAC All-Newcomer and NABC all-district first-team selection.

New Mexico State was the preseason favorite in both the coaches and media polls.

•Seattle U women’s basketball players Bree Calhoun and McKenzi Williams were honored on preseason teams. Calhoun earned preseason All-WAC second Team in both coaches’ and media voting, while Williams earned second team in the coaches’ voting.

The Redhawks were picked to finish eighth in the conference by the media and ninth in the conference by the coaches.

• Seattle Pacific standout Ashley Alter was chosen to the preseason GNAC women’s basketball team. The senior guard/forward averaged 13.3 points per game in 14 contests in 2020-21, adding 52 rebounds, 21 assists and 25 steals.