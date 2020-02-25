Senior Myles Carter, the top post player the past two seasons for the Seattle University men’s basketball team, was dismissed from the squad Tuesday because of a student-conduct issue.

Carter, 6 feet 9 and 230 pounds, was suspended indefinitely before last week’s games — a pair of wins for Seattle U over Grand Canyon and Cal State Bakersfield.

“Myles continues to work with me daily on his academic progress and is on track to graduate in June,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said in a statement. “I had to make the difficult decision to remove him from the team, but he remains a valued member of our university community.”

Carter started his career at Seton Hall, but was dismissed from the team during his sophomore season. He transferred to Seattle U, redshirting his first season before becoming a starter last season. He was third on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game and led the team in rebounding (7.9) and blocked shots (1.8).

He had been coming off the bench in recent games and was averaging 9.0 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds. He had a 37-point, 15-rebound game earlier this season against Pacific (Ore.).

Seattle U (14-14, 7-6 Western Athletic Conference) is back in action Saturday at California Baptist.