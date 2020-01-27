For the second time, Seattle University’s Terrell Brown has been named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Western Athletic Conference.

Brown, a junior out of Garfield High, had 52 points in two games for the Redhawks (11-11, 4-3 WAC). He scored 31 on the road against Grand Canyon and then 21 against Cal State-Bakersfield. The 6-foot-1 guard leads the WAC in scoring at 19.9 points a game and is fourth in rebounds at 6.3, second in assists at 4.9 and fifth in steals at 1.5.

OTHER AWARDS

• Jill Townsend of Gonzaga was named the women’s basketball player of the week in the West Coast Conference after averaging 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two victories for the Zags (20-1, 9-0 WCC). The week included a career-high 28 points, which came on 11-for-16 shooting, against Loyola Marymount.

WSU FOOTBALL

• Former Hawaii wide receivers coach Andre Allen has accepted the same position on Nick Rolovich’s staff at Washington State, multiple sources confirmed to The Spokesman-Review.

EWU BASKETBALL

• The Eastern Washington men (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky) posted an 89-84 home victory over Northern Colorado (12-7, 5-3) by going on a 13-5 run the last three minutes of overtime. The Eagles had three different players break the 20-point mark with Kim Aiken Jr., hitting 23, Mason Peatling 21 and Jacob Davison 20. Peatling dominated the boards with 22 rebounds and also had seven assists and three blocks.

• The women (2-15, 1-7 Big Sky) shot just 25.9% from the field (15 of 58) in losing 63-42 to host Northern Colorado (8-9, 4-3). Jessica McDowell-White topped the Eagles with 11 points.

MEN’S GOLF

• Washington’s Henry Lee was tied for second after two rounds of the Arizona Intercollegiate at Sewailo Golf Club near Tucson. Lee went 69-68 for a 5-under 137 to trail by one. UW was in third place in the team race and Washington State was 11th. The Huskies were 3 over, trailing leader Arizona by 13 strokes. The Cougs were at 20 over.