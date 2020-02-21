PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Seattle University’s Shi Smith set a school record with 15 strikeouts on her way to her first career no-hitter as the Redhawks took care of California-Davis 3-0 Friday at the Mary Nutter Classic.

Later in the day, the Redhawks (8-4) dropped a 6-4 softball decision to Notre Dame.

For Smith, the no-hitter was the fifth in school history. She went the seven innings without allowing a walk, but did hit two batters. She struck out the side twice and got two strikeouts in four other innings against the Aggies (6-5). While there have been four other SU no-hitters, this is the first for one pitcher going seven innings.

The school record for strikeouts she broke was her own, set Feb. 7 this season when she struck out 13 against Northwestern.

On offense for SU, Olivia Viggiano singled to lead off the fourth inning, and after two outs, Bailey Thompson homered to left for a 2-0 lead. A pinch-hit run-scoring single by Grace Dudden brought in an insurance run in the seventh for SU.

Thompson finished with two hits.

Against Notre Dame, the Redhawks fell behind 3-0 before tying the score with a three-run rally in the fourth against the Irish (9-3). Carley Nance led off with a home run. A pair of errors put Redhawks aboard and Dudden singled to drive in another run. Lily Garcia tied the score by stealing home.

Advertising

Nance went 2 for 3 and Mekenzie Madokoro had a triple.

OTHER SOFTBALL

• Also in the Mary Nutter Classic, Washington (11-1) got clutch home runs late from Morganne Flores and freshman Kelley Lynch for a 5-3 victory over Wisconsin (6-4). The Huskies were down 3-1 entering the fifth inning when Flores hit a two-run homer to tie the score. In the seventh, Lynch won it with a two-run blast. Both players had two hits, as did Sami Reynolds. Gabbie Plain was the winning pitcher with 15 strikeouts, tying her career high. She allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings.

BASEBALL

• Four different Huskies had two hits as Washington (3-2) was an 8-1 winner on the road against Fresno State (2-2). Will Simpson had a double and a single for UW while Braiden Ward, Noah Hsue and Christian Jones each had two singles. Stevie Emanuels was the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts in six inning. He allowed one run on four hits.

• The Cougars had a big advantage in hits, but all that was washed away by three errors as Washington State (2-4) lost 4-2 at Hawaii (6-2). The Cougars gave up four runs in the first three innings, but only one run was earned. WSU had 11 hits to just three for the hosts. Kyle Manzardo had a double and a single for WSU.

• Gabriel Hughes hit his first collegiate home run and Ernie Yake had two hits, but Gonzaga (2-4) was a 9-3 loser on the road against Arkansas (5-0). Casey Opitz had a homer, a triple, a single and two RBI for the winners.

WHL

• Everett (38-12-3-1) got third-period goals from Dawson Butt and Kasper Puutio to break a tie and finished with a 4-2 victory over visiting Prince George (16-31-3-4). Michal Gut and Ethan Regnier also scored for the winners, who had a 47-29 edge in shots on goal.

• Taking an early two-goal lead didn’t help Seattle as the Thunderbirds (22-28-3-3) watched Portland (40-8-3-4) scored five consecutive goals in its 5-3 home victory. Andrej Kukuca and Payton Mount each had a goal and two assists in the losing effort for Seattle.

Advertising

GYMNASTICS

• Darian Burns won three events in the last home meet of her Seattle Pacific career even though San Jose State got the team victory. The Spartans had 194.900 points to 191.925 for the Falcons. Burns posted a 9.925 in the floor exercise, tying the second-best score in program history. She also took the bars in 9.875 and vault in 9.825.

TRACK

• Angel Nkwonta of Washington broke her own school record in the weight throw with an effort of 69 feet, 8 inches in the Last Chance College Elite Meet at the Dempsey Indoor facility at UW. She has now added more that six feet to her personal best in the event since the start of the year.

• Seattle Pacific’s Peace Igbonagwam won her second consecutive Great Northwest Athletic Conference indoor long jump crown, going 19-5½ in the league meet in Nampa, Idaho. Teammate Scout Cai finished second in the pentathlon with 3,406 points. SPU, with 40 points, leads the team race by one point over Central Washington as the meet concludes Saturday.

COLLEGE GOLF

• Washington State was in last place in the 21-team John Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Hawaii. The Cougars were 30 over with Texas A&M leading at 7 under.