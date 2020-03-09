BANDON, Ore. — Seattle University’s Nathan Cogswell still has the low round of the tournament and is tied for the individual lead after two rounds of the Bandon Dunes Invitational men’s golf tournament.

Cogswell, a junior out of Kentwood High in Kent, opened with a 6-under 65 in the first round Sunday on the 6,577-yard Pacific Dunes course. He slipped to a 72 in the second round Monday for a 5-under 137 that leaves him tied with Devon Bling (70-67) of UCLA and Axel Einarsson (69-68) of Utah.

Washington is in third place, at 1 under, among the 16 teams in the tournament. Oregon State leads at 10 under. Washington State is 11th at 17 over and Seattle U is tied for 12th at 18 over.

Henry Lee is the top Husky at 3-under 139 after a 69. Pono Yanagi is the top Cougar at 3-over 145, tied for 34th.

WOMEN’S GOLF

• Washington State grabbed the first-day lead after two rounds of the Juli Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate tournament in Fairfax, Calif. The Cougars were 6 over after scores of 293 and 289 on the 6,167-yard, par-72 layout. They lead California by a stroke in the 13-team tournament. Washington is in fifth place at 13 over with Gonzaga in 13th at 36 over. The Cougars’ Amy Chu is tied for second place at 3-under 141 after a 72-69. She trails the leader, Katherine Zhu of Cal, by a stroke. Marie Lund-Hansen is tied for fourth for WSU at 2-under 142. Gonzaga’s top player is Quynn Duong, who is tied for eighth at 1-over 145. The top Husky is Rino Sasaki, tied for 17th at 4-over 148.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• In a rematch of the title game from last year, Eastern Washington fell again against Portland State in the Big Sky tournament, losing 83-70 in Boise. This season was tougher for both teams with EWU the No. 10 seed in the tournament, and now with a 4-26 record. Portland State, the No. 7 seed, will take a 16-15 record into the quarterfinals against No. 2 Idaho. In the game Monday, the Vikings jumped out to a 25-14 first-quarter lead and were led by Desirae Hansen’s game-high 27 points. Kennedy Dickie had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.