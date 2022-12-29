A tough season continued for the Seattle University women’s basketball in its Western Athletic Conference opener.

The Redhawks saw a five-point second quarter lead turn into an 18-point deficit when Sam Houston went on a 23-0 run and the Redhawks never recovered in a 92-72 loss Thursday night in Huntsville, Texas.

Seattle U fell to 0-11 overall.

The Redhawks led 27-22 after one period and still led 31-26 when they suddenly went cold.

Seattle University went 7 minutes, 53 seconds without scoring a point.

Sam Houston took full advantage, scoring 23 in that span to take a 49-31 lead.

Seattle University finally ended the drought on layup by Lisa Michaelson with 23 seconds left in the first half, but the damage was done.

Peyton had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Seattle University.