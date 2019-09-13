Seattle University pushed undefeated USC to overtime before losing a 3-2 home decision Friday in women’s soccer.

The Redhawks (3-3-1) answered each goal by the Trojans (7-0) until Arlie Jones scored the winner for USC nearly three minutes into overtime. Seattle U’s Olivia Ovenell scored in the 31st minute to tie the score at 1-1 and Leahi Manthei scored in the 83rd minute for a 2-2 tie. Seattle U had an 11-3 edge in shots on goal.

OTHER SOCCER

• Giving up two second-half goals was the undoing for the Washington women (2-2-2) as the Huskies lost 2-0 at Texas (4-2).

• Two goals in the first three minutes pushed Michigan (5-2) to a 2-1 victory over Washington State (4-1) in the women’s Cougar Classic in Pullman. The Cougars had a 13-4 advantage on shots on goal, but Morgan Weaver’s tally in the 70th minute wasn’t enough.

• The Falcons gave up a goal in the 55th minute as Colorado School of Mines (2-1) posted a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Pacific men (0-1-1) in Golden, Colo.

RECRUITING

• O’Dea High’s Paolo Banchero announced his top nine schools, which included Washington and Gonzaga. Banchero, a 6-foot-9, five-star power forward, is rated as the No. 4 player in the nation for the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com. Also among his top nine are Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke. Tennessee, Georgetown, Baylor and Memphis.

VOLLEYBALL

• Two sophomores, Claire Hoffman and Shannon Crenshaw, topped the Huskies in kills as Washington beat Drake 25-14, 30-28, 25-19 in the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Neb. Hoffman had 14 kills and Crenshaw 12 along with 13 digs as UW (5-1) edged the Bulldogs (5-3).

• Sofia Sanchez had 17 kills and Eve Kerschenbaum 14 as Seattle U (6-2) opened its Redhawk Invitational with a big 17-25, 9-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12 comeback victory over Gonzaga (6-2). Earlier, Sarah Penner had 14 kills as Gonzaga scored a 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 win over New Mexico (2-5).

• Charity Bradley had a career-high 15 kills as Washington State (6-1) was a 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 winner over Idaho State (3-5) in the Cougar Challenge in Pullman.

• Hawaii Hilo (4-2) scored seven of the final eight points in a 25-16, 27-29, 25-20, 26-24 victory over Seattle Pacific (2-5) in Pomona, Calif. Maddie Batiste had 20 kills for the Falcons.

CROSS COUNTRY

• Gonzaga took top individual honors in both the men’s and women’s Cougar Classic at the Colfax Golf Club. The Gonzaga men won with 22 points, with Washington State at 45. Seattle U was eighth at 193. James Mwaura won the eight-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 7.4 seconds. Claire Manley won the women’s race in 21:04.8 for six kilometers. WSU women won the title with 43 points, while Gonzaga was second at 48 and Seattle U sixth with 149.