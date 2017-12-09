Nevada went on a decisive 18-2 run in the final 6:35 of the third quarter, sparking a 74-65 victory over the Seattle University women Saturday afternoon at the Connolly Complex.
The Redhawks took a 43-41 lead on Delaney McCann’s jumper with 6:43 remaining, but Nevada then went on its long run that gave it a 59-45 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Seattle U (4-5) got as close as four points in the fourth quarter, but Nevada (5-4) held on.
Alexis Montgomery had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Seattle, but was 9 of 27 from the field. Kamire Sanders added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Teige Zeller had 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting to lead Nevada.
