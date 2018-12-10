The inductees will be honored at a brunch Saturday, Feb. 9, and then recognized at the Redhawks’ basketball game later that day.

A soccer player who became the interim head coach during his senior year and a basketball player who went on to play in the NFL are among the four individuals who will be inducted into the Seattle University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 along with the 1980-81 women’s basketball team.

The inductees will be honored at a brunch Saturday, Feb. 9, and then recognized at the Redhawks’ basketball game later that day.

In 1976, Steve Allen was named the Seattle U interim men’s soccer coach while still a player, making him the youngest NCAA Division I coach in the country. That same year, he was named to the all-conference team and the All-Far West team.

Ron Howard played for the SU basketball program from 1970-74. In three years with the varsity, he played in all 78 games, averaging 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys and the tight end played in one Super Bowl. The Seahawks selected him in the expansion draft.

Dayna Maltby won the 1991 and 1992 NAIA district titles in doubles. In 1992, she helped SU to a 19-2 record, the District I title and a tie for sixth at the NAIA national tournament. She earned second-team NAIA All-American honors after making it to the fourth round of the national singles tournament.

Eric Yardley was the closer for the SU baseball team from 2010 to 2013 and he ranks second in career saves with 16 and third in career appearances at 80 and eighth in career ERA at 3.55.

The 1980-81 women’s basketball team went 23-8, which included eight victories over Division I programs for the Division II team. The team finished fourth at the Region IX tournament.

SOUNDERS

• Seattle sent Andy Rose to the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money. Rose spent four years as a Sounders midfielder and had 10 goals and 12 assists in 106 games.

HONORS

• Everett’s Dustin Wolf was named the goaltender of the week in the Western Hockey League for the third time this season after a 3-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage for the week.

• Federal Way’s Megan Huff, a senior forward for Utah, was named the Pac-12 women’s basketball player of the week after scoring 28 points and grabbing eight rebounds for the Utes.