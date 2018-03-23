The Redhawks (12-8, 0-1 WAC) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Aggies (14-9, 1-0) came back with 17 hits in a 12-6 home victory.

LAS CRUCES, N.M — Seattle University’s quick start in Western Athletic Conference baseball Friday was quickly buried under an avalanche of hits and runs from New Mexico State as the Aggies posted a 12-6 home victory.

The Redhawks (12-8, 0-1 WAC) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Aggies (14-9, 1-0) came back with 17 hits to dominate the game. Joey Ortiz had four hits for New Mexico State. Nobody had more than one hit for SU.

OTHER BASEBALL

• Washington’s game at top-ranked Oregon State was postponed because of rain, and the two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.

• Gonzaga (11-10, 2-3 West Coast) left 12 runners on in losing 6-2 at Brigham Young (12-9, 2-3).

GOLF

• Washington’s women have a one-stroke lead in the 14-team PING/ASU Invitational in Tempe, Ariz. The Huskies fired a 4-under 284 and lead Arizona and Georgia by a stroke. Washington State is tied for seventh at 297. UW’s Sarah Rhee is tied for second individually with a 4-under 68.

TENNIS

• Washington State’s women (17-1, 2-0 Pac-12) made history with their first victory over USC (8-6, 1-3), beating the Trojans 4-1 in Los Angeles. The series stands 24-1 in USC’s favor.

• With a 5-2 road victory over San Diego State (2-15), the Washington men improved to 10-7.

STORM

• Lanay Montgomery, a 6-5 center out of West Virginia, was waived by Seattle. She averaged 4.1 minutes as a rookie, appearing in seven games in 2017. She totaled six points, five rebounds and four blocks.

NOTES

• Visit Seattle, with skipper Nikki Henderson, won Race 8 as the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race hit Qingdao, China. Visit Seattle is third overall in the race, which hits Seattle in April.

• Renick Meyer of Seattle Pacific was named the female freshman of the year in indoor track for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. She won the GNAC 60 meters in 7.71 seconds.