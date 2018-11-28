Terrell Brown scored 26 and Morgan Means 23 to pace the Redhawks in the finale of the Elgin Baylor Classic.

Terrell Brown scored a career-high 26 points and Morgan Means scored 23 and Seattle beat NAIA Northwest 107-72 to conclude the Elgin Baylor Classic on Wednesday night at the Redhawk Center.

Seattle (7-2) has won four straight. The Redhawks face Eastern Washington at home on Dec. 1 and Omaha on Dec. 6, but don’t stray far staying in Seattle to play at Washington on Dec. 9. The Redhawks travel to Portland on Dec. 17.

Against Northwest, Brown (10 of 13) and Means (9 of 18) shot a combined 19 of 31 from the floor. Brown, a 6-foot-1 guard from Garfield High, also posted a career-high 14 rebounds and passed out six assists. Myles Carter scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds as well.

Matej Kavas and Trey’von Hopkins each scored 12 points and Aaron Nettles scored 10.

Seattle led 45-35 at halftime en route to a 62-point second half.

Nick Navarro led Northwest (7-4) with 25 points with five three-pointers, Alex Smith scored 12 and Hussayn Ford 10. The game was an exhibition for the Eagles.