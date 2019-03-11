Seattle University allowed the eventual winning run to get on base in the ninth inning via a hit batter, and Minnesota took advantage to score a 3-2 baseball victory Monday in Bellevue.

In the ninth, Seattle U (4-11) pitcher Alden Huschle put Zack Raabe on base by hitting him with a pitch. The Gophers (3-11), with two outs, took the lead after Raabe stole second and scored on a single by Cole McDevitt, who had three of the Gophers’ six hits and two of their three RBI.

Seattle U had just five hits, including doubles by Michael Ciancio and Jake Taylor.

“We should have been better offensively,” SU coach Donny Harrel said. “Their guy had a big ERA, we had big swings, but we’re just not staying within ourselves just to get singles connected together for long innings.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• Violet Kapri Morrow scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading Eastern Washington (11-19) to an 81-74 victory over Weber State (6-25) in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament in Boise. Jessica McDowell-White added 19 points for EWU off the bench. The Eagles, the No. 6 seed, now face No. 3 Idaho State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pacific time. In announcements earlier Monday, EWU’s Uriah Howard was named the top reserve in the Big Sky while Kapri Morrow was named to the second team All-Big Sky.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

• Washington was tied for 12th out of 14 teams at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic at the San Diego Country Club. The Huskies were at 23 over, trailing leader Arizona State by 38 strokes after two rounds. Henry Lee topped the Huskies at 75-71, tied for 18th.

• Gonzaga was in 14th place and Washington State 17th after two rounds of the Bandon Dunes Championship. The Zags were at 607, 32 strokes behind leading Ohio State. WSU was at 619. Charlie Magruder was the top Zag at 3-over 147, tied for 23rd.

• Seattle U was tied for 10th at the Olympic Club Intercollegiate in San Francisco. SU was at 30 over, 40 strokes behind Cal State-Fullerton. Jack Rahon had a pair of 73s and is tied for 28th.

HONORS

• The men’s basketball team at Seattle Pacific was named the team of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference after the Falcons captured the conference tournament last week. The Falcons earned their fourth GNAC crown and pushed their current win streak to 12 games.