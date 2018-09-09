The Redhawks (3-1) dropped their first match of the year Sunday when Cal State Northridge (3-2) scored in overtime for a 2-1 road victory.

The 500th match of Pete Fewing’s coaching career with Seattle University’s men’s soccer team didn’t end anywhere near what he had hoped.

The Redhawks (3-1) dropped their first match of the year Sunday when Cal State Northridge (3-2) scored in overtime for a 2-1 road victory. Seattle U tied it in the 86th minute when Sergio Rivas scored. Johnny Rodriguez hit the winner for Northridge in the 91st minute, his second goal.

OTHER MEN’S SOCCER

• Two early goals made it an easy afternoon for Washington (5-1) as the Huskies posted a 2-0 home victory over Akron (1-3-1). Kyle Coffee opened the scoring for UW in the seventh minute with an assist from Jaret Townsend. Four minutes later, Townsend scored unassisted.

• Austin Giftopoulos scored in the 21st minute as Gonzaga (1-3-2) was a 1-0 winner over visiting Cal State Bakersfield (2-4).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Goals by Ameera Hussen and Summer Yates in the final 10 minutes boosted Washington (4-2-1) to a 2-1 victory over Utah Valley (1-6-1) in Portland.

• When visiting Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (0-4-2) scored in the 87th minute, Seattle U (2-2-1) had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Leahi Manthei scored for the Redhawks in the 54th minute.

COLLEGE GOLF

• After a pair of 1-under 70s, Henry Lee of Washington is tied for fifth individually in The Gopher Invitational in Minnesota.