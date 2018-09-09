The Redhawks (3-1) dropped their first match of the year Sunday when Cal State Northridge (3-2) scored in overtime for a 2-1 road victory.
The 500th match of Pete Fewing’s coaching career with Seattle University’s men’s soccer team didn’t end anywhere near what he had hoped.
The Redhawks (3-1) dropped their first match of the year Sunday when Cal State Northridge (3-2) scored in overtime for a 2-1 road victory. Seattle U tied it in the 86th minute when Sergio Rivas scored. Johnny Rodriguez hit the winner for Northridge in the 91st minute, his second goal.
OTHER MEN’S SOCCER
• Two early goals made it an easy afternoon for Washington (5-1) as the Huskies posted a 2-0 home victory over Akron (1-3-1). Kyle Coffee opened the scoring for UW in the seventh minute with an assist from Jaret Townsend. Four minutes later, Townsend scored unassisted.
• Austin Giftopoulos scored in the 21st minute as Gonzaga (1-3-2) was a 1-0 winner over visiting Cal State Bakersfield (2-4).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to season opener in Denver
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Early impressions from No. 9 UW Huskies' 45-3 victory over North Dakota VIEW
- Backup QB Jake Haener flawless in his debut for the UW Huskies
- Three instant impressions from the Seahawks' 27-24 loss to the Denver Broncos
• Goals by Ameera Hussen and Summer Yates in the final 10 minutes boosted Washington (4-2-1) to a 2-1 victory over Utah Valley (1-6-1) in Portland.
• When visiting Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (0-4-2) scored in the 87th minute, Seattle U (2-2-1) had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Leahi Manthei scored for the Redhawks in the 54th minute.
COLLEGE GOLF
• After a pair of 1-under 70s, Henry Lee of Washington is tied for fifth individually in The Gopher Invitational in Minnesota.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.