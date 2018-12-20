Seattle U (11-3) has won eight of its past nine games, with the lone loss over that stretch coming against crosstown rival Washington.

Morgan Means, Myles Carter and Matej Kavas combined to score 62 points as the Seattle University men’s basketball team romped past Prairie View A&M 102-64 for its 11th win on Thursday night.

Seattle U (11-3), coming off a 67-56 victory over Portland on Monday night, has won eight of its past nine games, with the lone loss over that stretch coming against crosstown rival Washington. The Redhawks are off to their best start since the 1968-69 season when they finished 19-8.

Seattle U will next play at California on Dec. 29 before opening Western Athletic Conference action at CSU Bakersfield on Jan. 3.

Carter and Means had 22 points apiece with Kavas adding 18 on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Means nailed 4 of 7 from long range.

Seattle shot 61 percent in the first half and finished hitting 36 of 62 (58 percent). The Redhawks also drained 13 of 27 from long range. Prairie View A&M shot 35 percent (19 of 55) from the floor while making just 3 of 15 from distance.

Means opened the scoring with two straight layups to start Seattle U on an 18-2 run to take a 51-21 halftime lead.

Gary Blackman led Prairie View (1-10) with 22 points.

SU women drop to 0-12

RENO, Nev. – The Seattle University women’s basketball team was handed a 67-54 defeat at Nevada (3-7). Junior Carla Bieg scored a career-high 15 points in the nonconference game for the Redhawks (0-12).

Joana Alves had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Kamira Sanders finished with six points, eight boards and four steals.

Seattle U returns to action at UC Irvine on Dec. 29.