The Seattle University men’s basketball team will open play in the College Basketball Invitational against Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

The game is at 7 p.m. at the Connolly Complex.

“I’m thrilled for our team to be able to participate in a national postseason tournament,” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford. “They have worked very hard this season and set a great foundation for the future of Seattle U basketball.”

Seattle U carries a 20-13 overall record into the CBI after losing 84-79 to top-seeded New Mexico State in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

Central Arkansas is 17-16 and set a Division I program record for wins. They lost in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference tournament in the quarterfinals after earning their first-ever tournament win, a 67-57 decision gainst Lamar.

“I saw Central Arkansas in their games against UCLA and Cal earlier in the season and they are a quality team,” Hayford said. “They have one of the premier guards in college basketball and this should be an outstanding contest at the Connolly Complex on Wednesday night.”

This marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Redhawks have competed in the CBI. In 2014-15, they earned home wins over Pepperdine and Colorado before falling in the semifinals to Loyola Chicago. The Redhawks hosted again in 2015-16, beating Idaho in the first round before falling to Vermont in the second round.

This is the 17th time in Seattle University’s Division I history that the men’s basketball team has competed in a national postseason tournament, including 11 NCAA tournaments, two NITs, the 1951 National Catholic Tournament, and this being the third CBI.

The CBI is a single-elimination tournament until the best-of-three Finals, with all games played at campus sites.

After the first-round games, the quarterfinal round will take place next Monday, followed by the semifinal round on March 21. The title series is a best-of-three in which one team hosts two of the three games. Those games will be played on March 26, March 28, and March 30.