LAS VEGAS — The Seattle University men’s basketball team lost 84-75 to Grand Canyon on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.

The sixth-seeded Redhawks (18-14) led 38-35 at halftime but were outscored 49-37 in the second half.

Terrell Brown had 23 points and seven rebounds for Seattle University. Morgan Means scored 22 points and Delante Jones added 13.

“This was two really good teams taking full round-houses at each other,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “Some games you win and some games you lose. We didn’t lose this game. Grand Canyon won this game. They played at a really high level and were the better team tonight.”

Carlos Johnson poured in a career-high 31 points to lead the Antelopes (19-12), and Michael Finke scored 21 points. Alessandro Lever added 12 points.

Third-seeded Grand Canyon advances to play second-seeded Utah Valley in the semifinals Friday night.

“We went through a really hard season, but we kept grinding and being tough,” Hayford said. “This is a young team with no seniors and we still have more basketball in us.”

Seattle U will announce its postseason plans in the coming days.