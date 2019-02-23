Terrell Brown had 20 points as Seattle University easily defeated Chicago State 77-57 on Saturday at Redhawk Center.

Terrell Brown had 20 points as Seattle University easily defeated Chicago State 77-57 on Saturday at Redhawk Center.

Morgan Means had 12 points for Seattle U (15-12, 3-9 Western Athletic Conference). Delante Jones added 10 points. Mattia Da Campo had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Delshon Strickland had 17 points for the Cougars (3-25, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Anthony Harris added 13 points and six rebounds. Rob Shaw had 12 points.

The Redhawks improved to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Seattle defeated Chicago State 75-47 on Jan. 24. Seattle matches up against Utah Valley at home on Tuesday.

SU women fall to Chicago State

Host Chicago State beat the Seattle U women 64-61, dropping the Redhawks to 1-25 overall, 1-12 in the WAC. Chicago State is 2-24, 2-11.