The Gaels, who returned four starters from last year’s 29-5 team that went to the NCAA tournament, took over and went on to a convincing 97-73 victory

MORAGA, Calif. — For nearly 15 minutes Saturday, the Seattle University men’s basketball team was competitive against Saint Mary’s, which was unanimously picked to win the West Coast Conference this season.

But then the Gaels, who returned four starters from last year’s 29-5 team that went to the NCAA tournament, took over and went on to a convincing 97-73 victory.

With Saint Mary’s (8-2) holding a 31-28 lead with 5½ minutes left, it went on an 18-4 run to end the half and take a 49-32 lead.

Seattle U (6-5) was unable to rally in the second half. Its four-game win streak ended.

“Saint Mary’s is a really good team, and full credit rests on their shoulders,” said Seattle University coach Jim Hayford. “They exposed our weaknesses, and we couldn’t defend them nearly well enough.”

Matej Kavas scored 19 to lead five Redhawks in double figures. Josh Hearlihy had 13 and Richaud Gittens added 12. Jordan Hill had 10 points and five assists, and Scott Ulaneo added 10 points.

Saint Mary’s played a remarkably clean game, committing only four turnovers.

Tanner Krebs scored 23 for Saint Mary’s. Jock Landale added 20 points and 10 rebounds.