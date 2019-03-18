For the second consecutive season, the Seattle University men’s basketball team will play in the postseason, this time with a home game Wednesday in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

The Redhawks (18-14) will meet Presbyterian College of the Big South Conference at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Redhawk Center. The Blue Hose from Clinton, S.C., bring an 18-15 record into the tournament.

Last season, SU dropped a 92-90 overtime decision to Central Arkansas in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

NOTES

• Saint Martin’s couldn’t find its shooting touch on the road and dropped a 59-54 decision to host Point Loma College in the Division II West Regional title game in men’s basketball. The Saints, who finish 26-6, hit just 20 of 58 shots from the floor, 34.5 percent, and 6 of 30 from three-point range, 20 percent. Luke Chavez was the Saints’ leading scorer with 12 points. Daulton Hommes scored 25 points, on 10-for-15 shooting, for the Sea Lions (29-4).

• The Everett Silvertips have recalled defenseman Dylan Anderson as an affiliated player. Anderson has played in one game this season and last season with the Silvertips.

• The Washington State men’s golf team is in 10th place after two rounds of the National Invitational Tournament at Tucson National in Arizona. The Cougars were at 2 under with Arizona State leading at 33 under. Nicklaus Chiam and AJ Armstrong were tied for 20th for WSU at 3-under 141.

• In women’s golf, Washington State was in eighth place after the first two rounds of the Juli Inskster Meadow Club tournament in Fairfax, Calif. The Cougars were at 17 over, 18 shots behind leading Sacramento State. Madison Odiorne was the top WSU golfer with a 1-under 143, tied for sixth.

• Troy Rodvold and Matt Anderson of Bellevue Golf Course fired a 66 and were tied for the lead after the first round of the Pacific Northwest PGA Pro-Assistant championship at Seattle Golf Club.