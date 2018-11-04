The Redhawks blanked Missouri-Kansas City 1-0 to win the WAC tournament title and a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Seattle University women’s soccer team defeated Missouri-Kansas City 1-0 to win the Western Athletic Conference tournament Sunday in Orem, Utah.

The Redhawks earn an automatic NCAA tournament berth.

Kelsey Vogel converted a penalty kick late in the first half and Ariana Romero earned WAC tournament MVP honors.

Isabelle Butterfield, Hannah Carrothers, and Jessie Ray were chosen for the all-tournament team.

Seattle U controlled play early, earning a pair of corner kicks, but couldn’t score.

Kansas City looked better in the middle portion of the half, but Romero kept the game scoreless.

In the 41st minute, Mikaela Morey was taken down in the box, setting up a penalty kick. Vogel deposited a shot to the right of UMKC goalkeeper Afton Fennewald for a 1-0 lead.

SU (10-7-3) claimed its fourth WAC tournament crown since 2013, with all four coming at UMKC’s expense.

SU will learn its NCAA tournament fate during a selection show at 1:30 p.m. Monday.