Channon Fluker had triple-double to lead Matadors to 67-62 win.

The Seattle U women wrapped up the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 67-62 loss at Cal State Northridge on Saturday afternoon.

Channon Fluker scored 28 points for the Matadors (7-7) and added 16 rebounds and 13 blocks.

Alexis Montgomery led Seattle with 24 points and 13 rebounds, her seventh consecutive double-double.

Montgomery scored to pull Seattle within three points with 5 seconds remaining. Fluker hit a pair of free throws with a second left to seal the win.

Seattle U was down 12 points with 5:02 left before rallying to get within two, 58-56, with 2:32 remaining. CSUN was 20 of 29 from the line compared to 5 of 8 for Seattle.

The Redhawks (6-9) open Western Athletic Conference play Saturday at Grand Canyon.