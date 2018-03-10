No. 4 seed Seattle U secured a Big Dance berth Saturday with a 57-54 victory over No. 2 Cal State Bakersfield at Orleans Arena to capture its first Western Athletic Conference tournament title.

LAS VEGAS — Forty years after Seattle University began playing women’s basketball, the Redhawks are heading to their first NCAA tournament.

No. 4 seed Seattle U secured a Big Dance berth Saturday with a 57-54 victory over No. 2 Cal State Bakersfield at Orleans Arena to capture its first Western Athletic Conference tournament title.

Perhaps fittingly, sophomore guard Kamira Sanders, the tournament’s most outstanding player, sank a pair of free throws with 21.9 seconds left to secure the win.

On the ensuing possession, Roadrunner guard Jazmine Johnson missed a short jumper and Jacinta Beckley collected the rebound with 4.6 seconds left.

The Redhawks mishandled the next play, which resulted in a turnover. The game ended with a harmless three-point attempt from the Roadrunners that never made it to the rim.

Seattle U players exploded from the bench and danced in delirious delight at midcourt.

Sanders finished with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds while senior guard Alexis Montgomery, who also made the all-tournament team, added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“I’m actually numb to be real honest,” second-year Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said. “I’ve had super-high expectations, but they began living up to them. … The last five-six games we were so dialed in to become champions.”

The Redhawks (18-14) head into the NCAA tournament with a five-game winning streak.

Seattle U had to sweat out the final minutes of Saturday’s title game.

Sanders gave the Redhawks a 55-47 lead with layup at the 3:33 mark.

SU’s went cold and didn’t score again until the final seconds. During the drought, Cal State Bakersfield went on a 7-0 run to pull within a point (55-54).

Sanders’ free throws gave Seattle U just enough breathing room at the end.

The tightly contested second half mirrored the first, in which neither team led by more than four points.

Saturday’s start was the polar opposite of the Redhawks’ previous game when they delivered an early knockout in the semifinals against New Mexico State, the top seed and three-time WAC tournament champion

SU led 49-22 and shot 67.7 percent from the field (21 of 31) in the first half against NMSU.

Against CBSU, Seattle U converted just 6 of 21 shots (28.6 percent) in the first half and went into the break tied 25-25.

Jazmyne Bartee scored 15 points and Johnson had 12 for Cal State Bakersfield (18-13), which has accepted an invitation to play in the WBI.

The Redhawks will host a watch party on campus Monday when they’ll find out where they are going in the NCAA tournament.